Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 23 - Sunday, Sep 25

It's the first weekend of fall - and it's going to feel like it!

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 23 - Sunday, Sep 25

Friday September 23

Clear throughout the day.

High: 65° Low: 49° with a 1% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday September 24

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 67° Low: 54° with a 54% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSW.

Sunday September 25

Possible light rain throughout the day.

High: 67° Low: 51° with a 84% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the W.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.