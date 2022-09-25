Washtenaw Community College Hosts Career and Internship Fair Oct. 13

More than 70 employers looking to hire for job openings will be represented at Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) Fall Career & Internship Fair on Thursday, October 13.

The public and WCC students alike are invited to attend. It’s the first in-person fair since March 2020 and will be from 4-6 p.m. in the newly renovated Morris Lawrence Building on campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

Employers will represent the automotive, advanced manufacturing, banking/mortgage, computer science, education/childcare, engineering, health care, IT, music/entertainment, restaurant/hotel, welding/fabrication and other sectors. Full-time, part-time and internship positions are open.

Attendees are invited to participate in free online workshops to help prepare for the fair. To register, email careers@wccnet.edu. The workshops are:

“Get Your Resume Ready For the Career Fair!” at noon, Monday, October 10

“Create an Elevator Speech That Will Take You Places!" at noon, Tuesday, October 11

"Navigate a Career Fair Like a Pro!" at noon, Wednesday, October 12

Businesses registered for the fair include Amazon, Adventure Center, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Crown Equipment Corporation, Menlo Innovations, Michigan Medicine, Northwestern Mutual South Eastern Michigan, ProMedica, Promess Inc., various departments from the State of Michigan, Zingerman’s and many more.

Attendees are encouraged to check the career fair webpage for the complete list of companies. The list will be updated regularly.