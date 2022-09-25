GOLF: WIckham, Celso Lead Saline to Best Score in 5 Years

Jordan Wickham And Grace Celso each shot 40 to lead Saline to its lowest team score since 2017 in varsity girls golf action Thursday as the Hornets faced Skyline at Brookside golf course.

Saline scored 176 to defeat Skyline by five shots - the Hornets first win against Skyline since 2017.

Wickham and Celso tied for first in the match. Freshman Sophie Elston and Grace Warren each shot 46 to tie for sixth - both posting career bests. Laura Swanger shot 49 and Shelby Dahms shot 52.

It was a great day for the golf team, coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said,

"This is so exciting! For the girls to shoot the best score in 5 years is awesome and to beat Skyline is also something to be proud of. We have so much respect for the Skyline program and all the success they have had on both the girls' and boys' side," Williams-Hoak said. "To come away with the win against them for the first time in five years is a tribute to these girls, their determination and competitiveness."

Williams-Hoak said the team still has room to improve.

"What is also encouraging is we have not played our best as a team yet. I am sure each of the girls will tell you they left some shots on the course. Hopefully, we continue this improvement trend and get some great performances in the SEC Championship next week and then regionals," Williams-Hoak said.

The junior varsity team fell to Skyline, 250-244, but the team played well with five players bettering or equaling career bests.

"Lexi Speicher shot a career-low by seven shots with a 55. Devin Mulligan tied her career low of 61. Chloe Mondloch shot a career-low 67. Nya Stetson shot 67 for a career-low. Abby Austin had a 69 which is a career low. Madylin Marshall shot 73.

"Even though we didn't win, these girls are getting better so fast and they are so competitive. They are all new to the game and they are competing against girls that have much more experience than they do. They are working hard and I can't wait to see how they do for the rest of the season," said JV coach Laura Wilczynski. "Next year is going to be something to really look forward to as well."