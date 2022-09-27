Pittsfield Township Police Promote Hornbeck to Lieuthenant

Pittsfield Township Police promoted Matthew Hornbeck to Lieutenant Sept. 15.

Lt. Hornbeck is a 22-year veteran of the department. he will oversee patrol operations.

As an officer, Hornbeck served as a firearms instructor, Taser instructor, TEAM instructor and ALICE instructor. He also served on the Community Patrol Unit. In 2014, Hornbeck was promoted to sergeant and served as a shift supervisor. He oversaw the rapid response unit and firearms training unit and he coordinated special events and contracts for police services. In 2017, Hornbeck graduated from the Eastern Michigan University Police Staff and Command School.