Douglas Hoeft, Husband, Father of 3, Worked Many Years for the City of Saline DPW

Douglas Duane Hoeft, age 81, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Doug was born in Saline, Michigan on March 24, 1941 the son of Owen A. Hoeft and Lucille (Hauser) Hoeft. In 1960, Doug graduated from Saline High School, also during which year he met his future bride. On April 28, 1962 Doug and Vivian were married, and their marriage was blessed with 3 children. Doug spent most of his working years with the City of Saline, where he enjoyed working outside and driving the snowplows. Doug spent most of his non-working time hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Doug was an active member of his church and always had a smile for everyone.

Doug is survived by his wife Vivian (Rowe) Hoeft, 3 children Rod (Linda) Hoeft, Trudy (Jim) Tietz and Liz (Ed) Wheeler, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Doug is also survived by his brothers Richard (Carol), Dave (Margaret), Steve (Ann) and sister Lorna and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

1 Peter 5:10 - And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline with Rev. William Natsis officiating. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow the service and will take place at the church. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the church from 4:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. and again at the church on Thursday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Huron Valley Lutheran High School, Westland, MI. Envelopes will be available at the Church.