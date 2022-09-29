Saline Farmers Market Saturday Morning Downtown

Here's who's at the Saline Farmers Market Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Kapnick Orchards - Seasonal fruits and veggies, baked goods, fudge, nut butters

Blue Dog Farms - gourmet habanero caramel sauce, candies, popcorn, something new almost every week!

Marks Farm - Seasonal veggies, eggs, meat, succulents, mixed planters, soap, home decor

Pick Michigan - Seasonal veggies and fruit, chicken and duck eggs, mushrooms

Prochaska Farms - Seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants

Nirit's Gluten Free Bakery - gluten free cookies, muffins, bread, crackers and more

Ostrowski Farms - produce, plantsSrodek Campau Polish Foods - 10+ types of pirogi, polish condiments, sausages, bacon, ribs, ham

Macon Creek Honey - honey products

Seasoning Solutions - dried herbs and spices, premade meals and soups, spice mixes

Dandylion Designs - hand crafted cards, jewelry, coasters, paintings, gifts

Cheese People of Grand Rapids - wide variety of gourmet cheeses

Nancy Petosky - fleece and flannel blankets, microwave coozies, home and holiday decor

Rich Grains Bakery - artisan breads, baguettes, pretzels, challah

Delice Patisserie - Croissants, French pastries, cookies

Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co - tasty waffle treats on a stick, new flavors almost every week!

Taylor Farms - chicken, turkey, beef, pork, eggs, focaccia, naan, rolls

Diane DeNio - sewn gifts; aprons, trivets, masks, mini purses, magnetic picture frames

Nemeth Farms - seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants

Paper Cup Coffee Co - fire roasted whole bean and ground coffee, baked goods

*New Vendor Alert!* Beetons - cookies, cupcakes, madeleines, other sweets

Cheer Up Farms - fresh cut flowers, maple syrup, jams

Noggle Farms - Angus and Simmental beef cuts