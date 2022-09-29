Saline MI
9-29-2022 11:03pm

Saline Farmers Market Saturday Morning Downtown

Here's who's at the Saline Farmers Market Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. 

  • Kapnick Orchards - Seasonal fruits and veggies, baked goods, fudge, nut butters
  • Blue Dog Farms - gourmet habanero caramel sauce, candies, popcorn, something new almost every week!
  • Marks Farm - Seasonal veggies, eggs, meat, succulents, mixed planters, soap, home decor
  • Pick Michigan - Seasonal veggies and fruit, chicken and duck eggs, mushrooms
  • Prochaska Farms - Seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants
  • Nirit's Gluten Free Bakery - gluten free cookies, muffins, bread, crackers and more
  • Ostrowski Farms - produce, plantsSrodek Campau Polish Foods - 10+ types of pirogi, polish condiments, sausages, bacon, ribs, ham
  • Macon Creek Honey - honey products
  • Seasoning Solutions - dried herbs and spices, premade meals and soups, spice mixes
  • Dandylion Designs - hand crafted cards, jewelry, coasters, paintings, gifts
  • Cheese People of Grand Rapids - wide variety of gourmet cheeses
  • Nancy Petosky - fleece and flannel blankets, microwave coozies, home and holiday decor
  • Rich Grains Bakery - artisan breads, baguettes, pretzels, challah
  • Delice Patisserie - Croissants, French pastries, cookies
  • Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co - tasty waffle treats on a stick, new flavors almost every week!
  • Taylor Farms - chicken, turkey, beef, pork, eggs, focaccia, naan, rolls
  • Seasoning Solutions - dried herbs and spices, premade meals and soups, spice mixes
  • Diane DeNio - sewn gifts; aprons, trivets, masks, mini purses, magnetic picture frames
  • Nemeth Farms - seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants
  • Paper Cup Coffee Co - fire roasted whole bean and ground coffee, baked goods
  • *New Vendor Alert!* Beetons - cookies, cupcakes, madeleines, other sweets
  • Cheer Up Farms - fresh cut flowers, maple syrup, jams
  • Noggle Farms - Angus and Simmental beef cuts
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive

Replies