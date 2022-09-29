9-29-2022 11:03pm
Saline Farmers Market Saturday Morning Downtown
Here's who's at the Saline Farmers Market Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Kapnick Orchards - Seasonal fruits and veggies, baked goods, fudge, nut butters
- Blue Dog Farms - gourmet habanero caramel sauce, candies, popcorn, something new almost every week!
- Marks Farm - Seasonal veggies, eggs, meat, succulents, mixed planters, soap, home decor
- Pick Michigan - Seasonal veggies and fruit, chicken and duck eggs, mushrooms
- Prochaska Farms - Seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants
- Nirit's Gluten Free Bakery - gluten free cookies, muffins, bread, crackers and more
- Ostrowski Farms - produce, plantsSrodek Campau Polish Foods - 10+ types of pirogi, polish condiments, sausages, bacon, ribs, ham
- Macon Creek Honey - honey products
- Seasoning Solutions - dried herbs and spices, premade meals and soups, spice mixes
- Dandylion Designs - hand crafted cards, jewelry, coasters, paintings, gifts
- Cheese People of Grand Rapids - wide variety of gourmet cheeses
- Nancy Petosky - fleece and flannel blankets, microwave coozies, home and holiday decor
- Rich Grains Bakery - artisan breads, baguettes, pretzels, challah
- Delice Patisserie - Croissants, French pastries, cookies
- Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co - tasty waffle treats on a stick, new flavors almost every week!
- Taylor Farms - chicken, turkey, beef, pork, eggs, focaccia, naan, rolls
- Diane DeNio - sewn gifts; aprons, trivets, masks, mini purses, magnetic picture frames
- Nemeth Farms - seasonal fruits and veggies, potted plants
- Paper Cup Coffee Co - fire roasted whole bean and ground coffee, baked goods
- *New Vendor Alert!* Beetons - cookies, cupcakes, madeleines, other sweets
- Cheer Up Farms - fresh cut flowers, maple syrup, jams
- Noggle Farms - Angus and Simmental beef cuts