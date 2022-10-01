Grand Opening of Salt Springs Park Saturday Morning

The City of Saline and Saline Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of Saline Parks and Recreation Saturday morning.

The city's newest park, located at 263 Monroe Street, is mostly a natural preserve, but it does feature a trail head and an informative sign which explains the significance of the salt spring in the history of the Saline area.

Mayor Brian Marl and Parks Commissioner Jim Peters will talk about the park and the history behind the park. Peters was integral to the creation of the park.

Grand opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.

Following the grand opening, people are invited to stay for a park cleanup. Light refreshments will be served.

People are advised to wear long pants and shirts, closed toed shoes, and gloves. Insect repellant is also advised. Saline Recreation also advises that there is poison ivy in the park.

Workers are encouraged to bring, hand saws, loppers and hand trimmers.