Suicidal Man Taken to Hospital

A 28-year-old Pittsfield Township man was taken to the University of Michigan for psychiatric assistance after a situation in The Hamptons of Cloverlane neighborhood, off of Michigan Avenue, located just east of Carpenter Road Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m., Pittsfield Township police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Bridle Run when a family member called and said the man, who possessed two guns, was going to harm himself.

Pittsfield Township police were assisted at the scene by police from the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Washtenaw County Metro Crisis Negotiation Team.

The negotiation team made several attempts to contact the subject. Police were also in the process of evacuating residents in neighboring apartments when the negotiation team began contact using a loudspeaker.

The man came out of the apartment building and was taken into custody without incident, willingly turning over firearms to Pittsfield Township Police.