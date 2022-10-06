Foundation For Saline Area School Showcases Grants at Free Luncheon Oct. 13

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools hosts a luncheon to showcase the programs it helps fund in the school district on Oct. 13 at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St, Saline.

The free luncheon, provided by Brewed Awakenings, begins at noon with check-in at 11:45 a.m.

Students and teachers will high four programs funded by foundation grants:

“Reading and Competing: Creating a Space for STEM“

Pathway to Inclusion”

“Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum”

“Old School Meets New School: Bringing Dissections Back to the Evolving NGSS Classroom”

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools funds district-wide and building-specific initiatives, teacher grants, student-led grants and community partnership grants.

"Our goal is to enhance the quality of education in the Saline Area School District by providing money for 'extras' that cannot be funded by the general budget," said Stacey Rumpsa, Executive Director of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. "It is because of our sponsors and generous donations that we can facilitate the innovative ideas that our teachers, students and staff create, making a big impact on our students' educational experiences."

To learn more about FSAS, please visit our website at www.supportfsas.org.