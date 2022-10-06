Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 7 - Sunday, Oct 9

A beautiful fall weekend is incoming.

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 7 - Sunday, Oct 9

Friday October 7

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 56° Low: 29° with a 15% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday October 8

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 59° Low: 37° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the W.

Sunday October 9

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 64° Low: 40° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.