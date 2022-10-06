Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 7 - Sunday, Oct 9
A beautiful fall weekend is incoming.
Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 7 - Sunday, Oct 9
Friday October 7
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 56° Low: 29° with a 15% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the NNW.
Saturday October 8
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 59° Low: 37° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the W.
Sunday October 9
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 64° Low: 40° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the WSW.
There you have it!