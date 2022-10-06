What to do in Saline this weekend: Art, Music, Woodcarving, Rock-N-Bowl and More!

[Write a short paragraph of copy here about the events below, and suggest people add their own]

13 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 7 - Sunday, Oct 9

FEATURED EVENTS

Collaboration Concert - Sat Oct 8 4:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School and Skyline High School orchestras are joined by the Dexter Community Orchestra for a concert at Saline High School. [more details]

The History of Michigan Beer - Sun Oct 9 2 pm

Saline District Library

Patti F. Smith, author of Michigan Beer: A Heady History, talks about the history of beer in the State of Michigan during a presentation Sunday.

The History of Michigan Beer, a presentation sponsored by the Saline Area Historical Society, begins at 2 p.m. in the Brecon Room at the Saline District Library.

[more details]

Other Events

SASC Health Fair - Fri Oct 7 9:00 am

SASC

Health Fair at the Saline Area Senior Center. Friday, Oct. 7th, 9AM-12PM. Vendors, organizations and health care providers on hand to answer questions. Door prizes, swag bags and more. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

First Fridays at The Creature Conservancy - Fri Oct 7 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

First Fridays at the Creature Conservancy. Friday, Oct. 7th, 7PM-9PM. Purchase tickets prior to event for $12/adult, at the door $13/adult. Featuring the three-toed sloth, black and white tegu, and three-banded armadillo. Call 734-929-9324 or visit thecreatureconservancy.org [more details]

Saline Woodcarving Show 10 am to 4pm - Sat Oct 8 10 am

Liberty School

$3 donation - Children under 12 free. Door prizes every hour - Raffle Prizes= One fish, two fish Dr. Seuss Mobil’s. Pumpkin Carving demo - Beginner carving instruction. Food truck on site. [more details]

Women's Day Retreat - Sat Oct 8 9:00 am

First United Methodist Church

9AM-12:30PM

Take a morning for yourself to reset going into the fall season. Enjoy worship, speakers and workshops including crafts, yoga and faith. Coffee and pastries provided. Register for this free event at www.fumc-saline.org. [more details]

Mom and Son Rock 'N Bowl - Sat Oct 8 1:00 pm

Station 300

Mom and Son Rock 'N Bowl with Saline Rec Center. Saturday, October 8th at 1PM at Station 300. $45/couple, $15/each additional child. Ages 4 and up. Includes 2 games, pizza, pop, music and glow lights. Shoe rental included. Registration required. Contact Saline Rec at: 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com. [more details]

Let's Make Glass Nightlights - Sat Oct 8 2:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Have fun creating a night light of your own design and learn the basic principles of glass fusion. Young artists must be at least 8 and be accompanied by an adult 21+. High School aged students (13+) may attend without a caregiver. Adults may also attend without a child! Workshop led by Anne Rogers, Twirling Frog Studio. Register at https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/6318d0d361d3a96c66294e97 [more details]

Combined Saline, Skyline, Dexter Community Orchestra Concert - Sat Oct 8 4:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

The Saline High School, Skyline High School and Dexter Community Orchestras come together to provide an afternoon of beautiful music for your enjoyment. This is free concert is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday afternoon! [more details]

Kiwanis Club of Saline Win Big for Kids - Sat Oct 8 5:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Celebrate Halloween early with the Kiwanis Club of Saline and the Saline American Legion on October 8. For $50 you get a chance to win $2,500 or other great prizes. Great food, open bar, silent auction and a costume contest. All proceeds go to Kiwanis projects benefiting the youth of the Saline Area. See www.kiwanisclubofsaline.com for tickets. [more details]

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Oct 8 7:30 pm

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng’s mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

