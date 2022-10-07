GOLF: Saline Girls Have Best Regional in 5 Years, Fall Short of State Tournament

Saline's varsity girls' golf team had their best regional tournament since 2017, shooting 373 at the Washtenaw Golf Club.

The Hornets finished fifth and were 13 strokes from qualifying for the state tournament as a team.

"I told the girls afterward how proud I was of them. They have all worked hard and had some very good successes this year. Also, our finish is a great motivator for what we can do next season as all of these players are coming back next season," Saline golf coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Grace Celso shot 82 to finish fifth, earn All-Region Honors and qualify to compete in the state tournament as an individual.

"I am so happy and excited for Grace. She has endured so much over the last 2 seasons with injuries and she has just kept working hard, plugging away and persevering," coach Williams-Hoak said. "She was fighting an injury today and she dug deep and not only made it through but played very well. It is going to be such a great opportunity for her to play in her first State Finals and she is just a sophomore."

Lauran Swanger "played very, very well" and shot 93 to finish 17th. Jordan Wickham golfed in pain through the round and shot a respectable 96. Freshman Sophie Elson shot 102 - a shot off her career-best - in her first-ever regional. Shelby Dahms also golfed in her first regional and was a few shots off her career low.

"Washtenaw Golf Club is a challenging course and the girls were right in the thick of things till the end," coach Williams-Hoaks said.