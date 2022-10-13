John Stanowski, Husband and Father, was Senior Washtenaw County Trial Attorney, York Township Supervisor

John W. Stanowski

7/23/1942 – 10/9/2022

John passed away on October 9, 2022, peacefully, with his family at his side, after battling mesothelioma.

He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, MI. John went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University and his Juris Doctorate from Detroit College of Law. He served as an attorney with the U.S. Army JAG (Judge Advocate General) Corps for 30 years, both active duty from 1970-1974, in Fort Benning, GA, and eventually retiring from the Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.

John loved the law as evident by his 40-plus years practicing as: a Washtenaw County Senior Trial Attorney, City of Jackson Assistant City Attorney, Augusta Township Attorney, York Township Supervisor and sat on the Board of Review. He also taught criminal justice courses at Washtenaw Community College.

John was also a community man, serving in leadership positions as well as participating in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Tri- County Sportsmen’s League, Optimist Club of Ann Arbor, and member of the American Legion Post #322.

John enjoyed spending time with family and friends with hobbies including golfing, boating and fishing, motorcycle riding, going out to dinners, having luncheons and outings with his friends of many years which he took great pride in the strong connections he made and continued during his lifetime. He enjoyed watching crime dramas and old westerns and took pride in knowing he had the part to fix nearly anything and everything in the garage somewhere. He enjoyed sharing his love of being a vintner, by sharing his homemade wines with many. John enjoyed tending to his fruit trees and reaping the fruits in the fall with his wife Rene canning the fruit or making pies for later consumption. John enjoyed exploring and learning about other cultures by traveling with family and friends all over the world including Italy, Germany, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean and domestically with his son and family to various locations.

John married his wife Rene’ and called Saline home. He is survived by his wife, Rene; children, Christian and Nicole; brother, Al (Jenny), and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lillian Mamo.

John’s visitation and celebration of life will be held at Nie Family Funeral Home, 3767 W. Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 2-4pm and service immediately following at 4pm. Interment will be 11am Monday, October 17, 2022 at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock, MI.