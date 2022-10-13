Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 14 - Sunday, Oct 16

Here's the weather forecast for Saline this weekend.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 14 - Sunday, Oct 16

Friday October 14

Clear throughout the day.

High: 59° Low: 42° with a 32% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SSW.

Saturday October 15

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 55° Low: 33° with a 35% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday October 16

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 59° Low: 38° with a 7% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.