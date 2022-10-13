What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Oct 14 - Sunday, Oct 16

Here's our weekend calendar of events! Did we miss something? Add it in the comments. Next week, get your weekend event up by noon Thursday!

...

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 14 - Sunday, Oct 16

FEATURED EVENTS

St. Paul Free Concert Series - Sun Oct 16 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Kicking off the first of 3 free concerts for the community, local musicians Jean Wilson and Chris Brenner collaborate on everything from their favorite old hymns to jazz and blues standards. With guitar/keyboard/vocal arrangements that are original, creative and fun, they will be joined by special guest Jon Brenner. Refreshments will follow and a Free Will offering will benefit the Paper Pantry Ministry. Upcoming: November 20 - One Voice Gospel Choir, December 11 - Christmas Fest. [more details]

Other Events

Preschool Playtime - Fri Oct 14 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun movement and coordination activities. For children ages 2-5 years old.

Caregiver supervision required. Click here to register.

[more details]

Pumpkin Palooza with Saline Rec Center - Fri Oct 14 6:30 pm

Miller Field, Saline Rec Center

Pumpkin Palooza at Saline Rec Center, Friday, Oct. 14. Check in at 6:30PM, begins at 6:45 for younger participants. Flashlight Pumpkin Hunt begins with check-in at 7PM for a scary pumpkin hunt in the dark woods. $18/per person. Pre-registration required. [more details]

By Request: Sound Bath Meditation and Gallery Walk - Fri Oct 14 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan and Intuitive Healer, Marcy McCourt for this time of sound bath meditation including a gallery reading. In addition to the soothing sounds of singing bowls, gongs and more, played by Rob at your request, Marcy will share messages from loved ones, Higher Selves, Spirit Guides, Master Teachers, Angels, Elementals and Animal Guides.

Please bring a mat and any additional supports you would like for your comfort (blankets, pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc)… [more details]

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Oct 15 9:00 am

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng’s mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

Art and Animals! Sip Back and Relax at The Creature Conservancy - Sat Oct 15 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Art and Animals! Sip Back and Relax at the Creature Conservancy. Oct. 15, 7PM-10PM. Ages 21 and up. $35/person. Meet Giorgio Armani the skunk and create your own painting with local artist Mary Lewison. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Pre-registration is required. Call 734-929-9324 or visit thecreatureconservancy.org [more details]

