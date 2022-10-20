Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23

It looks like we'll have another beautiful autumn weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23

Friday October 21

Windy overnight.

High: 66° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SSW.

Saturday October 22

Clear throughout the day.

High: 72° Low: 49° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SSW.

Sunday October 23

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 74° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the SSE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.