Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23
It looks like we'll have another beautiful autumn weekend.
Friday October 21
Windy overnight.
High: 66° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SSW.
Saturday October 22
Clear throughout the day.
High: 72° Low: 49° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SSW.
Sunday October 23
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 74° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the SSE.
