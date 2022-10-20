What to do in Saline this weekend: Veterans' Concert, Spooky Story, Art Show, Petting Zoo and More

Here's a guide to your weekend in the Saline area.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline New Horizons Band Concert - Sat Oct 22 3:00 pm

Saline

Saline New Horizons Band 17th Annual Salute to Veterans ConcertFREE ADMISSION

Other Events

Fall Floral Design at SASC - Fri Oct 21 10:00 am

SASC

Fall Floral Design with instructor Carol Torssell at SASC. October 21, 10AM-12PM. $28/member, materials included. Register by 10/17 at salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274

Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Oct 21 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We'll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading Death and the Conjuror by Tom Mead.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

[more details]

Tell Me A Spooky Story Podcast - Fri Oct 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you like spooky stories? We will work together to create, record, edit, and produce a spooky short story podcast including sound effects.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Fall Family Pumpkin Plunge - Fri Oct 21 6:15 pm

Saline Rec Center

Fall Family Pumpkin Plunge at the Saline Rec Center. Friday, Oct. 21, 6:15PM-7:45PM. $12/person. Pre-registration is required. Call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com for more info.

Decorative Plate or Vase Fused Glass - Fri Oct 21 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

In this workshop, you will learn glass terminology and basic principles of fused glass. Each participant will create one fused glass decorative plate of their own design. You will have the option to hang it OR turn it into a decorative vase. Samples will be at the studio to help you make your choice!Register at: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/630f9ef361d3a9162e26dc3c

Mignonette Yin Cheng Art Show & Sale - Sat Oct 22 9:00 am

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Duets", a gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks by Contemporary Chinese American artist Mignonette Yin Cheng 1933-2009. The collection highlights Cheng's mastery of watercolor and collage, many of which have been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.michiganartgallery.com, as well as available in the gallery located at 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Opening: 12pm-5pm…

Opening: 12pm-5pm… [more details]

KBK Fall Festival - Sat Oct 22 12:00 pm

KBK Garden Center & Nursery

Kid's Day Out!!!!

Return of the Exotic Zoo, Food Trucks, Games with Prizes, Clowns, Mini Pumpkin Carving, Kids...Make a Edible Bird Feeder and more.

Free Event ( Excluding Food Costs)

Free Event ( Excluding Food Costs) [more details]

Fall Festival at KBK Garden Center - Sat Oct 22 12:00 pm

KBK Garden Center

Fall Festival at KBK Garden Center. Saturday, Oct. 22, 12PM-3PM. Free event with food available for purchase. For more info, call 734-944-8644.

Pittsfield PD Trunk or Treat - Sat Oct 22 1:00 pm

McDonalds Restaurant

Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety Officers will be participating in a Trunk or Treat at McDonald's located at 4775 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor (near Golfside). There will be FREE candy, music, costume contests, games, photos and more! Call 734.489.5858 for more information.

The event is from 1-3 p.m.

The event is from 1-3 p.m. [more details]

Three Men & and Tenor in Tecumseh - Sat Oct 22 7:30 pm

Tecumseh Center for the Arts

ecumseh Center for the Arts (TCA) kicks off its National Touring Season with THREE MEN and a TENOR (3MT) on Saturday, October 22, 2022.Celebrating 30 years together, THREE MEN and a TENOR is a pop vocal music group that combines quick-witted humor with great vocals for a music show experience that cannot be matched. The group has nearly 4,000 performances together, a national touring schedule, and has opened shows for national legends like Jay Leno and The Beach Boys; performed the national…

