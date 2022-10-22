Saline Police: 3 Businesses Have Encountered Counterfeit Money

Three City of Saline businesses have encountered counterfeit money since Thursday, according to the Saline Police Department.

In a post on Facebook, the department warned people to be aware of the issue.

"When accepting high dollar currency please utilize a counterfeit marker with specially formulated ink that will activate when placed on fake bills," the post said.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit money is asked to call the Saline Police Department's confidential tip line at 734-429-4900.

Download the attached PDF to learn how to spot counterfeit bills.