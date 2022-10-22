Saline MI
10-22-2022 4:23am

Historian Bob Lane Leads a Tour of Oakwood Cemetery Saturday

Saline historian Bob Lane leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.

The tour begins at the old mausoleum.

Lane will visit the grave sites of:

  • Orange Risdon - considered Saline's founder
  • Orrin Parsons - built the first grist and sawmills
  • Sarah Toliver - Story about Saline and the underground railroad.
  • William Davenport - Local banke
  • Many others

Oakwood Cemetery is located at Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue. 

