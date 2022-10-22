10-22-2022 4:23am
Historian Bob Lane Leads a Tour of Oakwood Cemetery Saturday
Saline historian Bob Lane leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.
The tour begins at the old mausoleum.
Lane will visit the grave sites of:
- Orange Risdon - considered Saline's founder
- Orrin Parsons - built the first grist and sawmills
- Sarah Toliver - Story about Saline and the underground railroad.
- William Davenport - Local banke
- Many others
Oakwood Cemetery is located at Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue.