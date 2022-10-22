Historian Bob Lane Leads a Tour of Oakwood Cemetery Saturday

Saline historian Bob Lane leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.

The tour begins at the old mausoleum.

Lane will visit the grave sites of:

Orange Risdon - considered Saline's founder

Orrin Parsons - built the first grist and sawmills

Sarah Toliver - Story about Saline and the underground railroad.

William Davenport - Local banke

Many others

Oakwood Cemetery is located at Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue.