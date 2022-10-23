SHS Drama Club Presents Clue: On Stage Nov. 4-6

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and November 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door.

Based on the 1985 Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price.

The show is described as a “murder-mystery comedy thriller” that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, and other guests to attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.”

Recommended audience age is 12 and over as some material may not be suitable for children. The original film the play is based on is rated PG.

The cast includes… Conner Allen, Willamina Churchill-Torres, Julianna Combs, Lucas Fountain, Luke Johnson, Quin Johnson, Emma Lenz, Jayden Means, Cael Sutherland, Emma Thorson, Kellie VerWoert, and Max Watkins. The production is directed and produced by Kristen Glatz and student-directed by Sarah Gava, Katie Holmes, and Mikey Williams.

For more information, please email glatzk@salineschools.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/57t6uw3n.

Clue: On Stage (High School Edition) is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Broadway Licensing. 7 Penn Plaza STE 904, New York, NY 10001 Phone: 1-866-639-7529 www.broadwaylicensing.com.

