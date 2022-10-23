What to do in Saline This Week: Trunk or Treat, Drums Alive, Classical Guitar, American Dolloween and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct 24 - Sunday, Oct 30

Drums Alive with Jerry Powell - Mon Oct 24 10:00 am

SASC

Drums Alive with Jerry Powell. New session begins Oct. 24. $35/members. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

Saline American Legion Auxiliary Unit 322 Meeting - Mon Oct 24 6:00 pm

Saline American Legion

Monthly meeting for members to plan activities and events for veterans, educating citizens, mentoring youth and promoting patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security. [more details]

Peter Fletcher Classical Guitar - Mon Oct 24 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy a night of music with Peter Fletcher, an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City. This solo recital runs the gamut from the Baroque Period through the 20th century and features works by Bach, Francisco Tárrega, Edvard Grieg, and more. The concert will culminate with Isaac Albeniz’s Rumores de la Caleta, one of the most exciting Spanish works in the classical guitar repertoire.Click here to register.

[more details]

LifeChoices Discovery Workshop in Ann Arbor, by EHM Senior Solutions - Tue Oct 25 10:00 am

Kensington Hotel

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home. Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes. Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.Enjoy a free breakfast while you learn… [more details]

Pharmacy Education: Osteoporosis - Tue Oct 25 10:00 am

SASC

Pharmacy Education: Osteoporosis with presenter Betty Chafee, Pharm D. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10AM-11AM. Register at 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Happy Dolloween - Tue Oct 25 5:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Happy Dolloween at Saline Rec Center. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5PM-6PM or 6:30PM-7:30PM. $18/person. Ages 4 and up. Wear a costume and bring your American Girl doll. Pre-registration is required. Call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com for more info. [more details]

Science Club: Creepy Chemistry - Tue Oct 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

If you’ve ever imagined being a scientist, join us for Science Club! Designed for kids to try different sciences through hands-on activities. Presented by Leslie Science and Nature Center.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

As the Page Turns Book Club - Wed Oct 26 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion the last Wednesday of each month. This month we are reading Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes.

Click here to place a hold on a copy of the book.

Registration required. Can't make it in-person? Join us via Zoom!

[more details]

Southern Cookin' at SASC: Pecan Pie - Wed Oct 26 4:30 pm

SASC

Southern' Cookin' Pecan Pie class at Saline Area Senior Center. Wednesday, October 26, 4:30-5:30PM. $16/member. Register by October 19th. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

Trivia Night! Indigenous Peoples - Wed Oct 26 5:00 pm

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Test your knowledge on the history and culture of the indigenous people of the U.S.

Compete against your friends, family, and show your stuff.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select or enter… [more details]

Saline Main Street Downtown Trunk or Treat - Wed Oct 26 6:30 pm

Saline Main Street Downtown Trunk or Treat, Wednesday, October 26th, 6:30PM-8:30PM. Free! [more details]

Making Each Brush Stroke Count - Thu Oct 27 4:00 pm

The Common Cup

A solo art exhibit by Saline artist Toni Oliverio is being held October 2nd through October 27th at the Common Cup in Ann Arbor. An artist's reception will be Friday, October 7th, from 6:30 - 8:00pm at the venue. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 27 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Guilt and Anger: You’ll learn how to deal with false guilt. How to grieve conflicted relationships. How to handle grief-related anger.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you begin. When: Thursdays at 6:30 -… [more details]

The Art of Tina Hotchkiss - Thu Oct 27 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we welcome artist Tina Hotchkiss as she discusses and demos a variety of her works of art. Tina's art will be on display at the library through November 4th.

After 15 years working as a commercial and residential designer Hotchkiss decided to teach drawing to people with the mutual love for the arts. Her goal is to experience more forms of art and expand her horizons and at the same time, share these skills with others.Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline High School Orchestras Fall Costume Concert - Thu Oct 27 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Come join the Saline High School Orchestras as they perform this concert in costume. You will enjoy this evening of fun music and skits performed by the students. This is a free concert. [more details]

Halloween Costume Party - Fri Oct 28 12:00 am

La Fontaine Dealership

Dancing, Act III band, Fiddlers performance and costume competition for a good cause! 6:30-9:30pm $75 all night, apps, 3 drinks, late night snack. $35 after 9pm 2 drinks and late night snack. After Oct 15th tickets go up $10. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-costume-party-a-charity-ball-for… [more details]

Trunk or Treat with EHM Senior Solutions - Fri Oct 28 5:00 pm

EHM Senior Solutions Professional Office Building

Join us for a Free Trunk or Treat event at EHM Senior Solutions Professional Office Building. We'll have Cider, Hot Chocolate and donuts along with a Bounce House!

There will be costume contests for Children and Adults. For more information email: muellert@ehmss.org [more details]

Walleye Dinner - Fri Oct 28 5:30 pm

Saline American Legion

Wednesday, October 26 from 5:30 to 7:30. The same great meal! Pan-fried Walleye, redskin potatoes with herb butter, house-made cole slaw and a buttery roll all for $18. House made pie slice for $3 a piece. [more details]

Candlelight Labyrinth Walk - Fri Oct 28 6:00 pm

Webster United Church of Christ

Join Veriditas trained Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan at Webster United Church of Christ, Dexter, Michigan for a candlelight labyrinth walk.

This event is offered as a donation based event to support the work of Webster UCC. Donations may be made to Webster UCC.

Parking for this event can be found along Farrell Road or near to the barn. Once parked, follow the signs to the labyrinth.

For more information about the labyrinth at Webster UCC in Dexter, MI, please click here - https:/… [more details]

