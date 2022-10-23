Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 24 - Friday, Oct 28

The wonderful warm fall weather comes to an end mid-week. Here's your forecast.

Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 24 - Friday, Oct 28

Monday October 24

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 75° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the SSE.

Tuesday October 25

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 74° Low: 56° with a 5% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the SSE.

Wednesday October 26

Rain until evening.

High: 59° Low: 38° with a 97% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the NW.

Thursday October 27

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 56° Low: 37° with a 14% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NNE.

Friday October 28

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 57° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the ENE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.