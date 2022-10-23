10-23-2022 2:31pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 24 - Friday, Oct 28
The wonderful warm fall weather comes to an end mid-week. Here's your forecast.
Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 24 - Friday, Oct 28
Monday October 24
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 75° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the SSE.
Tuesday October 25
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 74° Low: 56° with a 5% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the SSE.
Wednesday October 26
Rain until evening.
High: 59° Low: 38° with a 97% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the NW.
Thursday October 27
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 56° Low: 37° with a 14% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NNE.
Friday October 28
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 57° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the ENE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.