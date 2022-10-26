Irish Trad Quartet On The Lash is Live at Stony Lake Brewing this Friday

The Irish Trad quartet On The Lash from Kalamazoo is closing out CELT-OBERFEST at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline Friday night.

Their amazing vocal harmonies and expert musicianship on fiddle, mandolin, flute and guitar capture the inherent energy and versality of the genre with original works and new takes on classic songs. Their arrangements of Dog in the Distance and John Riley are great examples.

Like all shows produced by Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake, 100% of ticket proceeds go to the band. Click here

to reserve your seats.

Stony Lake Brewing is located at 447 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline. The music starts at 8 p.m.