Kenneth Goethe, Father and Husband, Served in the Vietnam War, Worked for Ford Motor Company

Kenneth R. Goethe, 78, of Saline, Michigan passed away suddenly on Friday, October 21, 2022. Ken was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 10, 1944 to the late Donald and Bernice (Powell) Goethe. On November 26, 1966, he married Judy Spaulding of Harrodsburg, KY, and she survives. Ken is also survived by his two children, Angela (Timothy) Griffin of Haslett, MI, and Cara Fettig of Saline, MI. He also had four grandchildren, Joshua and Madeline Griffin and Griffin (Stu) and Gabriella Fettig. He is also survived by his sister, Vickie Solik of Onsted, MI. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ellen Murray.

Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, he found his career in the automotive industry and worked for Ford Motor Company, Rawsonville plant, for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing (catch and release only!), cars, a good cigar and apple pie. His boisterous laugh and wide grin will be forever missed.

Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline with Pastor Kimberly Secrist Ashby officiating. Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery following the service. Light food and refreshments will also be provided at the church following the service. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or to the First Presbyterian Church of Saline. To leave a memory you have of Ken, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.