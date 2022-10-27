FIELD HOCKEY: Pioneer Defeats Saline in State Semifinal

Saline fell to Pioneer, 1-0, in the Michigan High School Field Hockey League Division 1 semifinal played Wednesday night at Dearborn High School.

The loss brought an end to the Hornets' season.

Saline finished the season with a 10-5-1 record.

Pioneer will play for the state championship Saturday against Skyline.

For the Hornets, the one-goal differential with Pioneer was the best in three against the rival. Pioneer had won 2-0 and 6-0 earlier this season.