10-28-2022 1:08am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday, Oct 30
A look at your weekend weather.
Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday, Oct 30
Friday Oct. 28
Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Clear throughout the day. Rain on Sunday and Monday.
High: 58°Low: 36°Wind: 6 mph from the E. Chance of precipitation: 0%
Saturday October 29
Clear throughout the day.
High: 60° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 4 mph winds from the ESE.
Sunday October 30
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 59° Low: 48° with a 48% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the ESE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.