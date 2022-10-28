Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday, Oct 30

A look at your weekend weather.

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday, Oct 30

Friday Oct. 28

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Clear throughout the day. Rain on Sunday and Monday.

High: 58°Low: 36°Wind: 6 mph from the E. Chance of precipitation: 0%

Saturday October 29

Clear throughout the day.

High: 60° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 4 mph winds from the ESE.

Sunday October 30

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 59° Low: 48° with a 48% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the ESE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.