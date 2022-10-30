Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 1 - Saturday, Nov 5

Here's the forecast for the weather this week. It might start with a gloomy, grey and rainy Halloween.

Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 1 - Saturday, Nov 5

Monday October 31

Light rain throughout the day.

High: 63° Low: 51° with a 98% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.

Tuesday November 1

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 64° Low: 40° with a 51% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the W.

Wednesday November 2

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 62° Low: 43° with a 12% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the SSW.

Thursday November 3

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 67° Low: 52° with a 2% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the SSW.

Friday November 4

Possible light rain overnight.

High: 69° Low: 57° with a 35% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.