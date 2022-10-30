10-30-2022 11:15pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 1 - Saturday, Nov 5
Here's the forecast for the weather this week. It might start with a gloomy, grey and rainy Halloween.
Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 1 - Saturday, Nov 5
Monday October 31
Light rain throughout the day.
High: 63° Low: 51° with a 98% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.
Tuesday November 1
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 64° Low: 40° with a 51% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the W.
Wednesday November 2
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 62° Low: 43° with a 12% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the SSW.
Thursday November 3
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 67° Low: 52° with a 2% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the SSW.
Friday November 4
Possible light rain overnight.
High: 69° Low: 57° with a 35% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the SW.
