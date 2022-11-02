Tis The Season? Cobblestone Rose Preps for Holiday Open House

Cobblestone Rose, the downtown Saline home decor boutique on South Ann Arbor Street, hosts its annual holiday open house Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Karen Hodgson and her staff closed the store Oct. 30 to transform the shop into a delightful holiday wonderland. The store remains closed until 4 p.m.., Friday, when the open house begins.

"We're excited!" Hodgson said Wednesday as she and her staff were busy working on the transformation.

To keep the store from getting overcrowded and to keep customers safe, Cobblestone Rose is asking patrons to sign-up for shopping hours. You can sign up here. Each shopping session is 75 minutes long. Most of the Friday slots are taken. Plenty of shopping hours are available Saturday and Sunday.

This is the 31st annual holiday open house for Cobblestone Rose.

Open house weekend has been the traditional kickoff of the holiday shopping season in downtown Saline. For years, Cobblestone Rose was joined by Pineapple House for the shopping event, but Pineapple House closed its doors in 2020.

Cobblestone Rose is located at 101 S. Ann Arbor St.

