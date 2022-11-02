SOCCER: Saline's Christian Rossi Named

Saline soccer star Christian Rossi is one of 80 American high school seniors selected to play in the annual High School All-American soccer games played Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla.

45 boys from across the country were chosen for the 12th annual boys' event. Rossi is one of two players from Michigan, along with Clarkston's Richie Ludwig, picked for the 2022 West Boys All-America Game roster.

The boys' game is at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed on PrepSoccer.com.

Rossi last week finished his incredible Saline Hornet soccer career.

Rossi rewrote the Saline High School soccer record books.

As a junior, he scored 27 goals to set a Saline boys' soccer record. He followed that up with 39 goals as a senior - obliterating his own record.

For his career, he scored 95 goals - easily the school record. He also had 31 assists in his career. The four-year varsity player won 3 SEC Red championships and two district championships.

Saline varsity boys' soccer coach said he was proud of Rossi for his All-American recognition.

"To be selected for the All-American game is a true honor and an incredible accomplishment. He truly deserves it as he has worked so hard to become the player he is today,," Williams said. "He would be the first person to say this honor isn’t only for himself, but also for his family, his teammates, and the Saline community. If there is anyone that deserves it, it is Christian. I am very proud of him.

Below are a few videos of Rossi practicing his craft for the Hornets.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TranLongmoore/status/1583256784843591680 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TranLongmoore/status/1582609465135616001 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TranLongmoore/status/1585136587444482048 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TranLongmoore/status/1585146391545847808 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/GregWickliffe10/status/1319435997193658368 -->