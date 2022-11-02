Emagine Offers Free Movies to Veterans and Active Military On Nov. 6

With Veterans Day approaching, Emagine Entertainment is recognizing veterans and military service members by inviting them to watch a free movie of their choice on Sunday, Nov. 6.

On Sunday, all active military and veterans can visit the box office at any Emagine Theatre location and redeem a ticket to see any film of their choosing for them and one guest.

To redeem this offer, guests must provide either their Service ID Card or discharge papers.

There is a limit of one pair of tickets per military service member. Tickets are valid for any movie, in any format, including 3D, EMX/MONSTER. The tickets must be used Nov. 6 and are non-refundable

For a full list of theatres and showtimes, please go to www.emagine-entertainment.com