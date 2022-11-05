Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

New to the Saline Show on Saturday, November 12 is GRETCHEN KOPMANIS. From baking with her grandma, making cookies, and getting oranges from her grandparents which seemed like such an odd Christmas gift, Gretchen was motivated to start Czechbox Bakery. Gretchen’s nut rolls and poppy seed rolls are a constant favorite and other baked goods are seasonal. She will also have Czech Bublanina (Bubble Cake) and Latvian Aleksandrs Cake, which was translated from a family recipe that won the 2019 Zingerman’s Cookie Contest. It’s a layered shortbread cookie with a filling of red currant and raspberry jam with lemon icing. Her personal favorite is Latvian honey and almond bars. Find all of these delightful treats in Booth 205.