11-06-2022 11:03pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 8 - Saturday, Nov 12
Here's the weather forecast for Saline this week.
Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 7 - Friday, Nov 11
Monday November 7
Clear throughout the day.
High: 57° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the NW.
Tuesday November 8
Clear throughout the day.
High: 54° Low: 34° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the E.
Wednesday November 9
Clear throughout the day.
High: 62° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the S.
Thursday November 10
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 71° Low: 51° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the SSW.
Friday November 11
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 71° Low: 36° with a 8% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SSW.
There you have it!