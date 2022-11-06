Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 8 - Saturday, Nov 12

Here's the weather forecast for Saline this week.

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 7 - Friday, Nov 11

Monday November 7

Clear throughout the day.

High: 57° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the NW.

Tuesday November 8

Clear throughout the day.

High: 54° Low: 34° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the E.

Wednesday November 9

Clear throughout the day.

High: 62° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the S.

Thursday November 10

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 71° Low: 51° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the SSW.

Friday November 11

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 71° Low: 36° with a 8% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.