Beverly Bennett Ran a Produce Market Beside Her Willis Road Home, Worked at the Saline Gambles Store

Beverly Bennett, age 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor with family by her side.

She was born on June 25, 1935, in Ashland, Wisconsin to Frank and Mary (Vitec) Nemec. On March 31, 1956, she married Thomas Bennett in Saline, Mich., and they resided on Willis Road until his death in 2008.

Beverly loved gardening as much as she loved making friends. She combined those passions at the produce market she ran next to her Willis Road home. In later years she initiated landscape projects at her Millpond Manor home. Beverly worked many years at the Saline Gambles Store and at the Ann Arbor Credit Union.

In retirement, she stayed active as a volunteer with the Friends of the Library. She was a phenomenal cook and an accomplished, prolific artist. She loved to travel. Her “Bucket List” companion here in the U.S. was her cousin Janet Boutilier, while her great nephew Randy Bennett joined her in touring Europe and the U.K.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and a nephew. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Joan Minnick and Gail Woods; six nephews: Dan (Mickie Jo) Bennett, Greg (Victoria) Bennett, Larry (Kay) Moe, Dick Lund, Tom Lund, and Kevin (Lynn) Nemec; six nieces Pam Minnick, Lynn (Bob) Wedlund, Luann (Craig) Emmes, Cathy (Dennis) Pocernich, Lorie Lund and Andrea (Paul) Plucinak.

She had 9 great nieces and nephews and six great-grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the many, many friends she made in her years in Saline.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow the service and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Beverly, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.