City of Saline Voters Will Vote at Liberty School and First United Methodist Church

Tuesday is election day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters in precincts 1 and 2 will vote in the gym at Liberty School, 7265 Saline-Ann Arbor Road. Voters in precincts 3 and 4 will vote at First United Methodist Church at 1200 N. Ann Arbor St.

Any absentee ballots not already submitted must be submitted to the City of Saline Clerk's office (100 N. Harris St.) by 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Voters must show picture identification or sign an affidavit saying they do not possess proper identification. Identification includes: