Saline November Craft Show Crafter Preview

With the encouragement of her mother, KRISTA MOSS started by making brooches featuring vintage buttons and jewelry pieces. Originally these served as gifts for family and friends, but their encouragement started her selling at craft shows over twenty years ago. Since then her jewelry has evolved into what it is today, being featured at many prestigious art shows. Over the years she has been fortunate enough to purchase several button collections from private button collectors. One of her most treasured collections came from the son of a past president of the Michigan Button Society. These serve as her inspiration and strong connection to “design from the heart”, Krista relates. Hand-beading each piece and incorporating vintage beads, pearls, and vintage jewelry components, be sure to visit Booth 101-102 to see this true artisan.