Saline High School Grads Nominated for National Video Production Award

Two recent Saline High School graduates were recently nominated for a National Student Production Award for a video they produced in Nathan Bush's video and photography class.

Last year, Trisha Filbrun and Quinn Allman created a video in Bush's Video 1 class. The video, shown below, won a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences - Michigan Student Production Award. Now, it's up for a National Award.

Here is the video, entitled Left Unsaid.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXhRnQTfLJ0 -->

The video was directed, produced and edited by Filbrun and Allman. Allman and Zach Miller star in the video.

Below is an SHS Today feature on the video.