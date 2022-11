Here is the 2022-23 debut of two SHS Today, the video news show produced by students in Nate Bush's video classes at Saline High School.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7aB8jZNXSs -->

This week's show was hosted by Saturn Allen and Emma Thorson and included features on the evolution of photography and the importance of guidance counselors.