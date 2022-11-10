Saline Merry Mile Set For Dec. 3 Before Holiday Parade

The Saline Merry Mile returns to Michigan Avenue in downtown Saline Dec. 3 before the annual Holiday Parade.

The annual run, presented by Ann Arbor Running Company, gives runners. often dressed in holiday sweaters and Santa caps, the chance to run up and down Michigan Avenue and cross the finish line in front of a festive crowd gathered for the parade. The run benefits the Friends of Saline Cross Country, a nonprofit organization that raise funds to support the Saline cross country program and provide scholarships to Saline High School cross country runners

The race begins at 5 p.m. and will be completed no later than 5:30 p.m.

Register online by clicking here. Registered adults can bring two children (10 and under) for free.

The cost is $20 if you register by Nov. 14. To receive a t-shirt, runners must be registered by Nov. 16.

The run starts at the four corners and proceeds east on Michigan Avenue before turning around just before Old Creek Drive/Maple Road. Then the run moves west - going up the hill back to the four corners and then down the hill to the finish line.