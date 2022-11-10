Saline American Legion Hosts Free Veterans Lunch Friday

The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on Veterans Day.

The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave.

The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a garden fresh salad. In addition, the Sons of the American Legion are buying the first beverage for veterans. The Legion's auxiliary will provide raffle tickets for one of two gift baskets.

The lunch is sponsored by Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home.