11-10-2022 2:05pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13
It's about to start feeling like November.
Weekend weather: Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13
Friday November 11
Possible light rain in the afternoon.
High: 61° Low: 31° with a 49% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the WNW.
Saturday November 12
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 44° Low: 27° with a 35% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WNW.
Sunday November 13
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 41° Low: 22° with a 4% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the WNW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.