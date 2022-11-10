Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13

It's about to start feeling like November.

Weekend weather: Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13

Friday November 11

Possible light rain in the afternoon.

High: 61° Low: 31° with a 49% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the WNW.

Saturday November 12

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 44° Low: 27° with a 35% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday November 13

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 41° Low: 22° with a 4% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the WNW.

