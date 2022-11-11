Anne Cummings is Stepping Down as Saline Area Social Service Executive Director, Jamail Aikens Returns

(Press release from Saline Area Social Service)

Saline Area Social Service, a nonprofit that provides food assistance and emergency aid to over 400 people in Saline each year, announced today that Anne Cummings, Executive Director, will step down from her role at the end of January 2023.

“It is with both regret and gratitude that the Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service announce Anne’s resignation,” said Roger Raham, SASS Board President. “Over the last four years, she has been instrumental in spearheading new initiatives and leading the organization to serve our neighbors in need. She leaves not only a lasting impression on the Saline community, but a permanent legacy at SASS.”

During her tenure, Cummings was the driving force behind SASS, helping build the organization’s continued commitment to those most in need living in the Saline community. She oversaw SASS community relief efforts throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, including transforming the pantry when client participation reached nearly 700 individuals each week. Cummings also initiated a partnership with the Saline Area Schools to provide professional mental health aid to at-risk students and established the SASS Student Representative program, which provides hands-on opportunities for high school students who excel in community advocacy and leadership.

Most recently, Cummings led the planning, acquisition, and fundraising efforts to relocate SASS from the house on Michigan Avenue to a larger, more efficient facility on the east side of Saline located at 1259 Industrial Avenue.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all who have been so supportive of the organization and of me personally during my time at SASS,” said Cummings. “Without you, the organization would not be as strong as it is today. I’m extremely proud of all that SASS has accomplished for the Saline community during my time as Executive Director, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to lead this incredible organization. I look forward to watching with much excitement and anticipation as it continues to fulfill its mission.”

After evaluating several options, the SASS Board of Directors has selected Jamail Aikens to be the next Executive Director. He will officially start January 4, 2023, and Cummings will assist with the transition of duties through the end of the month. Aikens has over 15 years of experience in forming and leading non-profit organizations, including his position as Executive Director for SASS from 2014-2019 when he led the organization through a period of pivotal change.

“Please join us in wishing Anne nothing but the best in her future endeavors and please welcome Jamail back to SASS. We look forward to a bright future for SASS where we continue our mission of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Raham.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. The organization’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need.