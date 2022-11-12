CP Holiday Train Rides Again

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year.

For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way.

The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23 and finishes in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia on Dec. 18. (See the route here)

Locally, the train will be viewable in Milan on Dec. 1. The Holiday Train stops in Windsor, Ontario for a brief event at 6 p.m. at the CP Railyard located at Erie Street and Janette Avenue. Performers there include Lindsay Eli and JoJo Mason. That show is scheduled to conclude at 6:30 p.m.

From there, it's anyone's guess. The train crosses the border and then often waits in customs for a considerable amount of time before heading west along the Norfolk Southern Railway. People gathered in spots along the railroad throughout Milan.

In 2019, people waited patiently in the cold for hours as the the train didn't come through until nearly 11:45 p.m.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/2514792552136336 -->

-

If you'd like to view the Holiday Train event in Windsor, you likely have time to go to the 6 p.m. show and then head east down Erie Street to enjoy Windsor's Little Italy.