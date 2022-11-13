11-13-2022 2:10pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18
We couldn't put it off forever. It's going to feel wintery this week.
...
Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18
Monday November 14
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 42° Low: 28° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 3 mph winds from the NNE.
Tuesday November 15
Light rain starting in the afternoon.
High: 41° Low: 33° with a 75% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the ENE.
Wednesday November 16
Possible drizzle in the morning and afternoon.
High: 40° Low: 27° with a 83% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WNW.
Thursday November 17
Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning.
High: 39° Low: 23° with a 59% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the W.
Friday November 18
Foggy in the morning.
High: 31° Low: 16° with a 41% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the WSW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.