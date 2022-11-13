Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18

We couldn't put it off forever. It's going to feel wintery this week.

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18

Monday November 14

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 42° Low: 28° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 3 mph winds from the NNE.

Tuesday November 15

Light rain starting in the afternoon.

High: 41° Low: 33° with a 75% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the ENE.

Wednesday November 16

Possible drizzle in the morning and afternoon.

High: 40° Low: 27° with a 83% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WNW.

Thursday November 17

Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning.

High: 39° Low: 23° with a 59% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the W.

Friday November 18

Foggy in the morning.

High: 31° Low: 16° with a 41% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.