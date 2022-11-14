Harvest Elementary School Reopens for Classes and Activities Tuesday

Classes and activities resume at Harvest Elementary School Tuesday - for all but one class.

Classes were canceled Monday after a school bus driver suffered a medical episode and crashed a bus through a wall and window Sunday afternoon. Nobody was in the school and only the driver was on the bus. He was transported to an area hospital in listed in stable condition Sunday.

In an email to the community Monday, Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch announced classes will resume Tuesday for all students in the classroom struck by the bus.

The email is below

I want to provide the district with an update on the Harvest Elementary situation. Following today’s consultations with restoration and disaster services, structural engineers, and our SAS HVAC team, the building has been cleared to deliver instruction safely.

With the exception of Mrs. Finn’s first-grade class, Harvest Elementary will return to school tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Before and after-school activities will also resume on Tuesday, including the evening Harvest PJ and Pancake event.

Mrs. Finn’s class will resume school on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.

For any Harvest students who need social and/or emotional support, there will be social workers and social-emotional learning coaches available starting tomorrow.