City of Saline Hosts Master Plan Town Hall Tuesday Night

Help the City of Saline plan for the future during a town hall meeting at Liberty School Tuesday evening.

The city is hosting the second of two Master Plan town hall meetings at 6 p.m. during in the board room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

The four major topics of discussion are downtown, transportation, housing and environment, resilience and sustainability.

"This plan is one of the primary guiding documents for how we hope to and intend to grow/change as a city over the next 5 years," Community Development Director Ben Harrington said.

Here's the schedule for the town hall:

6 p.m. - General Introduction to Master Plan and the Breakout Topics

6:30 p.m. - Breakout session #1

7:15 p.m. - Breakout session #2

8 p.m. - Addressing Stragglers/Other Comments and Questions

For people who cannot attend but wish to provide input, Harrington invites them to email or call him at bharrington@cityofsaline.org or 734-429-4907 Ext: 2222.

"The more feedback we get the more informed our plan can be," Harrington said.

To see the most recent master plan, click here.