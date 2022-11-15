2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday

Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.

The Hudson woman and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to an area hospital. The driver was believed to be in critical condition after firefighters extricated her from her vehicle.

Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle said the road was closed so that staff from the SAFD, SPD, Saline DPW, DTE, HVA and tow truck companies could clean up the mess.

Drivers from the other vehicles in the incident declined medical care.

Power was not lost at neighboring businesses and homes despite the crash.

On Sunday, a school bus driver suffered a medical incident and crashed a school bus through Harvest Elementary School. There was nobody on the bus but the driver and the school was empty.

In August, a driver suffered a medical incident on North Ann Arbor Street and it led to a three-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital.