Dec. 6 City of Saline Coffee Hour Focuses on Budget Issues

(Press release from the City of Saline)

The City of Saline will host a final coffee hour event of 2022, Tuesday, December 6.

Presentations at this upcoming event will focus on budget revenues and expenditures, as well as the process for adopting the City budget annually. Staff will also discuss our capital improvement planning process and the next steps for upcoming projects.

“The City of Saline prides itself on its sound and prudent financial stewardship” said Council member Janet Dillon. “We encourage residents to attend our upcoming town hall meeting and subsequent budgeting sessions to learn about the City's budget process, allocation of funds and upcoming projects and priorities.”

City Treasurer Elle Cole added,” We are enthusiastic to share the big picture of how government finances operate: where your tax dollars go, the guidelines we follow and walk you through the budget process. The City of Saline’s budget is not just a culmination of numbers, but a story that represents our values and aspirations.”

The upcoming Coffee Hour will be held:

Tuesday, December 6 at 6PM

Saline City Hall – Council Chambers

100 North Harris Street

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Light refreshments will be served.

RSVP’s are not required. Should residents have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to connect with PR Generalist Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org or (734) 429-4907 x2207.