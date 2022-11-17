11-17-2022 3:15pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 18 - Sunday, Nov 20
Winter is still a month away, or so they say.
Weekend weather: Friday, Nov 18 - Sunday, Nov 20
Friday November 18
Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning.
High: 36° Low: 19° with a 59% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the WSW.
Saturday November 19
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 33° Low: 19° with a 33% chance of snow with 18 mph winds from the SW.
Sunday November 20
Dangerously windy overnight.
High: 33° Low: 21° with a 47% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the W.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.