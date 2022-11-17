Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 18 - Sunday, Nov 20

Winter is still a month away, or so they say.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Nov 18 - Sunday, Nov 20

Friday November 18

Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning.

High: 36° Low: 19° with a 59% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the WSW.

Saturday November 19

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 33° Low: 19° with a 33% chance of snow with 18 mph winds from the SW.

Sunday November 20

Dangerously windy overnight.

High: 33° Low: 21° with a 47% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the W.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.