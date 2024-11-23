11-23-2024 2:23am
HOCKEY: Saline Wins Home Opener
Seven different Hornets scored as Saline defeated Grosse Point North, 7-2, at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Friday.
Johnny Iadipaolo scored a shorthanded goal and also had an assist.
Brice Statller, Antonio Giacalone, Ethan Phelps, Breagan Grigg, Andrew Winters and Landon Phelps also scored for Saline. For Grigg, Winters and Phelps, it was their first career goal.
Brendan Warwinsky, a senior, earned the win in goal.
Brein Meier and Bradyon Ash also had two assists apiece.
Saline plays Ann Arbor Huron at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cube.
