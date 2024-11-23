Army Veteran Gilbert Hayes Was a Carpenter with Braun Construction, the University of Michigan

Gilbert Glenn Hayes, 89 of Englewood, TN formerly of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on November 6, 2024 at his home in the care of Hearth Hospice and surrounded by loving family and his dog Winston, after his battle with cancer.

He was born in Inkster, MI to parents, John William Hayes and Amanda (Smith) Hayes who preceded him in death as did his brother, Jack and sister, Jean(Guidot) and grandson, Jackson Hayes.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (White) of nearly 66 years; children, Kevin (Kim) Hayes of Kenosha, WI and Annette (Jerry) Neumann of Cleveland, TN; sister, Doris; grandchildren, Lucas and Alec; great grandchildren, Leo and Isaac; and several nieces and nephews.

He served his county in the U.S. Army, based out of Ford Hood, TX and Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO. Following his service, he worked with (Ted) Braun Construction in Saline, MI where he fine-tuned his mastery carpentry skills. He then went to work for the University of Michigan as the head of the U of M Contacting Group until he retired in 1996 and moved to Englewood, TN.

Growing up as a young person, he developed several hobbies and interests including: hunting, fishing, and a particular passion for gardening and growing his spectacular varieties of lilies. In his later years, his woodworking skills became a labor of love as he spent countless hours in meticulous detail with each and every item and project he undertook. He was a true craftsman admired and respected by all who were fortunate to know him, leaving countless treasures to hold in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation, 400 West Russell St., Saline, MI 48176.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Gilbert and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home and the Cody family are honored to assist his family with these arrangements.

More News from Saline